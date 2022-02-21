‘Meant for greater things’: Arci Muñoz slays at New York Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines – Arci Muñoz marked another career milestone as she recently walked the runway and performed music during New York Fashion Week.

In a series of Instagram posts beginning Saturday, February 19, the 33-year-old celebrity shared photos of her from the event, wherein she walked the ramp for the international brand Hekka while wearing clothes from the fitness label Keppi. Arci donned a black crop top and long skirt with an olive green puffer jacket.

“Girl, [you’re] meant for greater things! Remember that,” she captioned one of her posts. She also tagged her mother Yolanda in a separate post and wrote, “Look, [your] daughter rocking [the] New York Fashion Runway.”

Several celebrities like Max Collins, KC Concepcion, Kakai Bautista, and Myrtle Gail Sarrosa have congratulated Arci.

Aside from walking the runway, Arci also got to perform music for the attendees. A post from Uplive Philippines showed the actress, who also happens to be the frontwoman of metal-core band Philia, singing her rendition of the Guns N’ Roses song “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

“Another Filipina marked a name on International Fashion Week.… We got a ‘rockstar’ on the runway,” Uplive wrote.

Arci is currently in the United States to attend various events. In early February, she had her Hollywood red carpet debut at the premiere of the comedy film Jackass Forever. She was also seen hanging out with American singer and rapper Anderson .Paak and Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.Ap. – Rappler.com