‘Beautiful no matter what phase you’re in’: Ariana Grande addresses concerns about appearance

The singer urges the public to be 'gentler and less comfortable' commenting on other people’s appearances, advising critics to just ignore something they don’t like

MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande reminded the public that there are “different ways to look healthy and beautiful” as she addressed comments about her physical appearance.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, April 12, the pop star opened up about what it means “to be a person with a body and to be seen, to be paid such close attention to.”

Online users have expressed alarm over the singer’s thinner figure, noting that she appeared to have lost significant weight. Ariana, however, emphasized that the body that the fans are comparing her current body to was the “unhealthiest version of [her] body,” adding that at the time, she was taking a lot of antidepressants and eating poorly.



“[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my [healthiest],” she said.

Ariana added that while she knew she didn’t have to explain about her health struggles, she hoped that something “good” might come from having a conversation that has “openness and some sort of vulnerability.”

The singer then urged the public to be “gentler and less comfortable” when it comes to commenting on other people’s appearances, also advising critics to just ignore something they don’t like. “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is – healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we should really work towards not doing that as much,” she said.

“There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” she said. “You never know what someone is going through. So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

Ariana then ended her video with an empowering message to her followers: “I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you’re beautiful no matter what phase you’re in…. I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through.”

Ariana, known for her hits “thank u, next,” “Dangerous Woman,” and “7 Rings” among others, is currently filming the movie Wicked. She will play Glinda the Good Witch. – Rappler.com