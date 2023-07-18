Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Pop star Ariana Grande has called it quits with husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, US media reported on Tuesday, July 18.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, the breakup reportedly happened in January. TMZ added that the two “remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly” but their relationship is “heading for divorce.”

PEOPLE also cited an unnamed source that the couple separated in early 2023 and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.”

They also noted that Grande has been spotted at the Wimbledon’s Centre Court on July 16 without her engagement ring and wedding band.

Grande and Gomez have yet to address the reports.

However, it can be recalled that in May, the “thank u, next” singer took to Instagram to mark her second wedding anniversary with Gomez. “I love him so,” she wrote, alongside a photo of them together.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in May 2021. They got engaged in December 2020, after dating for at least 10 months. Romance rumors between the two first started in early 2020. – Rappler.com