Arjo Atayde nominated for best lead actor at Asia Contents Awards 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ‘Cattleya Killer’ star is competing against actors from Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and China

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino actor Arjo Atayde has been nominated for the Best Lead Actor award at the Asia Contents Awards (ACA) 2023 for his performance in the thriller-drama Cattleya Killer.

ABS-CBN International Production shared the news on Tuesday, September 12. In the series, the 32-year-old actor plays Agent Anton dela Rosa.

Atayde will compete against Japanese actors Takeru Satoh and Yagira Yuya, Thai actor Nat Kitcharit, Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong, and Chinese actor Fan Wei.

The 2023 ACA winners will be announced at a gala to be held on October 8 at the Busan Cinema Center in South Korea.

The ACA is an annual event that recognizes excellent content from all over Asia. This year, they joined forces with the International OTT Festival, co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City to widen their reach and celebrate artistry from all over the world.

Atayde is best known for his work in multiple ABS-CBN series such as E-Boy, Maalaala Mo Kaya, and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. He won the 2020 Asian Academy Creative award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the web series Bagman.

Atayde, who is Quezon City 1st District representative, married fellow artist Maine Mendoza in a private ceremony in July. – with reports from Luna Coscolluela/ Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.