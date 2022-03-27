‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene is pregnant

ASHLEY GREENE. The actress is pregnant with her first child.

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actress Ashley Greene is expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury.

The Twilight star announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, March 26, by sharing photos of a sonogram while posing with her husband. “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you even more,” she said.

“I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby,” she continued.

A representative of the actress also told PEOPLE magazine: “The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together.”

Fellow celebrities like Claire Holt, Abigail Cohen, and Oana Gregory were quick to congratulate the couple.

Greene, 35, is best known for playing Alice Cullen in the movie adaptations of the Twilight novels. She also starred in the films A Warrior’s Heart, Summer’s Blood, and The Apparition.

Green and Khoury tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in 2018. – Rappler.com