LOOK: Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero get married after 18 years together

MARRIED. Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero tie the knot after 18 years together.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony attended by their family and friends

MANILA, Philippines – After almost two decades as partners, Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero got married in a civil wedding on Thursday, June 9.

The newlyweds posted photos from their wedding on Instagram on Friday, June 10, with Aubrey saying: “It’s official. After 18 years together, it only takes 30 minutes to seal it. We did it [Troy].”

The wedding was officiated by Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos and was attended by the couple’s family members, including Troy’s brother KC and KC’s wife Stephanie Dods.

The couple’s two kids, Hunter and Rocket, were also present.

Troy and Aubrey were engaged in March. They previously planned to hold their wedding in Batanes in April 2020 but canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple have been dating since 2003. Their son Hunter was born in 2008, while daughter Rocket came along in 2018. – Rappler.com