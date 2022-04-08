Avril Lavigne is engaged to Mod Sun

ENGAGED. Rock singers Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are set to be wed after a proposal in Paris.

MANILA, Philippines – She’s finally getting her happy ending! Pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne is engaged to rock musician Mod Sun (Derek Ryan Smith), as announced by the couple on Thursday, April 7.

The “Complicated” Canadian singer shared sweet snaps and Polaroids of the romantic proposal in Paris, with a background of the Eiffel Tower. She also showed off her heart-shaped diamond ring.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” she wrote in her caption, which translates to, “Yes, I love you forever” in French. Mod Sun popped the question on March 27.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Avril, 37, said that it was “the most perfect, romantic proposal [she] could ever ask for.”

“We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne, and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” she said.

Mod Sun, 35, also shared the news and more adorable photos of the celebratory moment on his Instagram.

“The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in pairs. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe,” he wrote.

Avril told PEOPLE that the two got close after writing the title track of her latest Love Sux album (2022) and forming a connection right away. Mod Sun, who was one of the producers, said that “life works in mysterious ways but without this album I wouldn’t have met my soulmate.”

Avril was previously married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 until 2015, and Sum 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley from 2006 until 2009. Mod Sun’s last relationship was with ex-Disney star Bella Thorne. – Rappler.com