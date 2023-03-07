Avril Lavigne, Tyga share kiss amid romance rumors

The 'Complicated' singer and 'Ayo' rapper pack on the PDA shortly after Lavigne had broken off her engagement with Mod Sun

MANILA, Philippines – Seems like a budding new romance is in the air for Avril Lavigne, who was spotted sharing a kiss with rapper Tyga in Paris, France on Monday, March 6.

According to PEOPLE Magazine and E! News, photos show the the “Complicated” pop-punk singer and “Ayo” rapper packing on the PDA outside actress Hunter Schafer’s Mugler campaign party at Paris Fashion Week. “Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It’s very new. It’s very casual,” a source told PEOPLE. Lavigne and Tyga were also recently spotted arriving at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party in a Paris restaurant.

Dating rumors between Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33 first surfaced after Lavigne and ex-fiancé pop-punk musician Mod Sun broke off their short engagement on February 22. The new twosome were seen eating at Nobu together and sharing a hug around the same time, but sources said that “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

Lavigne and Mod Sun had been reportedly on and off for the past two months before confirming their break-up. The two met in late 2020 after being introduced by mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly, and got engaged in Paris in March 2022.

Lavigne was previously married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 until 2015, and Sum 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley from 2006 until 2009.

Tyga last dated Kylie Jenner from 2014 to 2017, and model Blac Chyna from 2011 to 2014, with whom he has a 10-year-old son. He was also married to Jordan Craig from 2010 to 2011. – Rappler.com