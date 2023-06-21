Avril Lavigne and Tyga split after 3 months – reports

MANILA, Philippines – “Complicated” singer Avril Lavigne has called it quits with “Rack City” rapper Tyga after three months of dating, PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday, June 20.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the break-up – which happened “a couple weeks ago” – was a mutual decision and “there are no hard feelings” between the two musicians. “The romance just ran its course,” they said.

PEOPLE also reported that Avril will be keeping the $80,000 Mavani & Co. Jewelry necklace that Tyga gifted her earlier this year. The necklace spelled out her name in the center.

Rumors of a romance between Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, first surfaced in February when they were seen eating together and hugging at Nobu following the singer’s break-up with ex-fiancé Mod Sun. Her engagement had been called off less than a year after Mod Sun’s proposal in Paris.

In March, Avril and Tyga were seen sharing a kiss outside actress Hunter Schafer’s Mugler campaign party at Paris Fashion Week. They were also spotted together at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at a Paris restaurant. PEOPLE reported at the time that the pair were “getting to know each other” and that the relationship was “very new” and “very casual.”

Representatives of Avril and Tyga are yet to comment on the matter.

Both artists have been previously married. Avril was married to Sum 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009 and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. Tyga was married to Jordan Craig from 2010 until 2011, before dating Blac Chyna from 2011 to 2014 and Kylie Jenner from 2014 to 2017. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.