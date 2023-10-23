Baron Geisler takes break from ‘Senior High’ to focus on film projects

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Baron's management says his break from the ABS-CBN series 'Senior High' has been approved by the show's production team

MANILA, Philippines – ALV Talents Circuit debunked rumors that its talent Baron Geisler has been axed from the ABS-CBN series Senior High, saying that the actor’s “temporary break” from the show has been approved by the production team.

Speculations that Geisler will be removed from Senior High began after showbiz personality Ogie Diaz claimed in his vlog that an insider said the actor allegedly showed delinquent behavior while on set.

On Saturday, October 21, Arnold Vegafria of ALV Talent Circuit released a statement calling these reports “misleading.”

“Baron has been given clearance by the show’s producer to take a temporary break for him to focus on two movie projects (one local, one international), after which he will resume his taping for Senior High,” Vegafria explained.

Vegafria continued that he personally witnessed how Geisler changed from his bad boy reputation several years ago, and vouched for his reformed behavior now.

“He remains the same talented, world-class, and award-winning actor that we all know,” he added.

Geisler also shared the statement on his Facebook page.

“I am blessed that I get to do movies as well…. Had to fix schedule plus not burning bridges in the process,” he wrote in the comments.

“I’m grateful kay God na di na ako katulad ng dati na bigla nalang sasagot sa mga baseless issues (that I no longer act as rashly like before). Guess I’m growing up slowly but surely. Work in progress.”

As of writing, no details about Geisler’s upcoming movies have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com