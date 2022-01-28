Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque celebrate first year as a couple

ONE YEAR. Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo mark their first year together as a couple.

'It's one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,' Bea writes on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque celebrated their first year together on January 28, with Bea getting candid about their relationship on social media.

On Instagram, the actress posted a photo of her and Dominic locked in an embrace and looking into each other’s eyes.

“It took so much patience from you, but here we are. And I have to say, it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she said in the caption. “Happy anniversary, hun.”

On the same day, she also shared a photo of her and Dominic on Instagram stories, saying “I love you” and tagging him.

Bea confirmed that she and Dominic were dating, though not exclusively, in April 2021. At the time, she said that while she wasn’t sure if their fling would turn into something else, Dominic “is a good guy.”

In August 2021, she confirmed that they were officially in a relationship.

Before Dominic, Bea was in a relationship with Gerald Anderson that notoriously ended in July 2019 with him apparently ghosting her. – Rappler.com