‘I feel loved and renewed’: Bea Rose Santiago celebrates kidney transplant

MANILA, Philippines – After years of suffering from chronic kidney disease, Bea Rose Santiago finally has a new kidney, thanks to her younger brother.

The Miss International 2013 titleholder underwent a kidney transplant after three years of dialysis at the Toronto General Hospital in Canada. She posted about the surgery on Instagram on Thursday, April 28.

“NEW KIDNEY WHO THIS?” Bea said excitedly in the caption of photos of her and her brother at the hospital.

“Thank you to my baby brother’s love and bean I am changed. Thank you world for showing me kindness and patience and of course to my family, friends, and strangers for your support, countless prayers, and positive energy,” she said.

“I FEEL BRAND NEW!!! I FEEL LOVED AND RENEWED! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!” she said.

Bea was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2018. At the time she cautioned people about taking pre-workout drinks, and said that her gym routine caused damage to her kidneys.

In 2021, she opened up about living with kidney disease, saying she was in end-stage renal failure and needed to undergo dialysis five times a week. – Rappler.com