Beatrice Luigi Gomez addresses bashers post-breakup

BEATRICE LUIGI GOMEZ. The beauty queen opens up about her breakup and bashers on Instagram.

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines says she and her loved ones have experienced ‘continuous harassment from trolls’

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez has opened up about her recent breakup, saying that she felt the need to do so after she and her family experienced “continuous harassment from trolls.”

On her Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 16, Bea spoke about how she has been on the receiving end of online bashing and hate after her breakup with longtime girlfriend Kate Jagdon in November 2021.

“The very people who I’ve been rallying for way before Bb Cebu and MUPH tried to cancel me and told me that I only used being an LGBT member for the clout,” she said. “Clout chasing is staying in a toxic relationship just to keep you people entertained.”

She said that the harassment already began taking a toll on her mental health, and was also affecting her family and friends.

“Until the night before the Miss Universe finals I continued to receive messages from her followers, friends, and family about how they wished I’d lose because ‘I made her life miserable when I decided to break up with her.’”

“I can only endure so much for too long. It is hard to advocate for mental health when I myself struggled through pressure, anxiety, and even depression,” she said.

She went on to claim that, while on her way to the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 competition, she learned that her ex had been entertaining someone named Adam for over a year while they were together.

“She’s made out with someone, made a move on other girls, and have been going out more often than usual that there were even times she wouldn’t come home for days,” Bea said.

“I wouldn’t know where she was or who she was with. I didn’t recognize her anymore and things began to change. People warned me about what she’s been doing and yet I continued to defend her and even tried my best to make it work,” she added.

She shared that while she was in Manila, they tried to video call as much as possible, but the distance put a strain on their relationship.

“There were days that instead of talking about how our days went she’d be in a party or playing her video games. I wasn’t perfect either. I focused too much on trying to grow without realizing that I’ve been taking her for granted,” Bea said, adding that her ex had chosen to be the victim in their breakup, and that people had antagonized her.

She said that she ended up facing the struggles of living alone, adjusting to a new city, and finding people she could trust.

“I gained strength, courage, and confidence to get used to a life without her,” she said, naming a few people who helped her keep going in the Miss Universe Philippines competition.

She ended her statement by saying that she hopes for the best for both of them.

“I did love her. I don’t regret anything in the six years that we’ve been together. I loved her until the last day I was with her,” she said. “We both deserve to be happy…genuinely happy.”

Bea made history as the first openly-queer winner of Miss Universe Philippines. After her breakup, she went on to compete at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel in December 2021.

She ended up finishing in the Top 5 – the highest placement for a Filipina candidate since Catriona Gray won the crown in 2018. – Rappler.com