Beatrice Luigi Gomez organizes relief effort for Odette-stricken Cebu

The beauty queen pleads for help for her home province, which is under a state of calamity due to the devastation brought by Typhoon Odette

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez is asking for donations as she organizes a relief effort for her home province Cebu, which is reeling from the devastating onslaught of Typhoon Odette (Rai).

The 26-year-old Cebuana beauty queen said in a Facebook post that she was on FaceTime with her sister and mother when the storm was just about to hit. She said that it only “took minutes from a happy conversation, to shift into a ghastly phone call as [she] heard them struggle the entire night.” Her family is now safe.

“It’s only a few days away until Christmas and yet my heart bleeds for Cebu. My family’s home is just one of many devastated by one of the strongest typhoons that hit Cebu and the surrounding provinces,” Beatrice said.

Beatrice asked her followers for a “simple act of kindness” to help her fellow Cebuanos. Beatrice, in partnership with SimplyShare Foundation Inc. and the Naval Reserve Center Eastern Visayas, will respond to this calamity and “bring back hope and light to [her] fellow Sugboanons.”

Beatrice listed down a GCash number and SimplyShare Foundation’s BPI account number for monetary donations. She is also encouraging in-kind donations to the SimplyShare Foundation’s headquarters at the second floor of Pacific Square, Ayala Access Road, Mabolo, Cebu City.

Beatrice also called on her followers in the overseas Filipino community who may want to make donations through the Sendwave money transfer app. Sendwave is available in US, Canada, UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, and Ireland.

Beatrice, who finished her Miss Universe 2021 stint as part of the Top 5, arrived back in the Philippines from Israel on Wednesday, December 15. The Miss Universe Philippines Organization has yet to announce their plans for Beatrice’s homecoming ceremonies.

Cebu City is currently under a state of calamity and emergency, meaning citizens are under a stay-at-home order. The order was prompted by Mayor Rama, as the city government calls Typhoon Odette the “most devastating” typhoon to hit the city in the last 30 years. Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia had placed cities and towns under its jurisdiction under a state of calamity on Saturday afternoon.

As of Friday night, December 17, Cebu City estimated that 15,000 residents were in evacuation centers in the city alone. – Rappler.com