Bella Poarch files for divorce from husband of almost 4 years – report

The TikTok star and her husband, Tyler, reportedly wed in January 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am TikTok star Bella Poarch has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch, after almost four years of marriage.

US entertainment website TMZ reported on Sunday, November 6, that they obtained legal documents that show Bella, whose real name is Denarie Poarch, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing for divorce.

TMZ said that the documents showed that the couple, who got married in January 2019, didn’t have any children together. The report added that Bella is also not seeking spousal support from Tyler.

As of writing, Bella has yet to publicly address the matter.

Bella, 25, rose to fame in April 2020 for her lip-synch TikTok videos, and currently has over 92 million TikTok followers. She released her first EP Dolls in August, which carries the songs “Build a B*tch” and “Inferno.” – Rappler.com