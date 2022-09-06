Belle Mariano wins Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2022

BELLE MARIANO. The Filipina actress is among the five recipients of the Outstanding Asian Star Prize.

Belle is the first Filipina actress to win the award

MANILA, Philippines – Belle Mariano was named one of the recipients of the Outstanding Asian Star Prize at the Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) 2022 on Monday, September 5, in recognition of her role in He’s Into Her.

The 20-year-old Filipina actress bested 175 male and female Asian actors to become one of the five honorees selected by global fans.

Alongside Belle, China’s Wallace Chung, Japan’s Yusei Yagi, Taiwan’s Alice Ko, and Thailand’s Krit Amnuaydechkorn also won the award.

Belle is the fifth celebrity from the Philippines and the first Filipina to win the award. Gabby Concepcion, Dennis Trillo, Alden Richards, and Dingdong Dantes previously received the recognition.

Founded in 2006, the Seoul International Drama Awards is a festival that aims to bring global TV drama productions together and foster cultural diversity.

Aside from He’s Into Her, Belle is also best known for her roles in the movies Four Sisters Before the Wedding and Love Is Color Blind. – Rappler.com