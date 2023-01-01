LOOK: Ben&Ben’s Agnes Reoma and Pat Lasaten are engaged

The band's bassist and keyboardist are ringing in the new year with some good news!

MANILA, Philippines – Congratulations are in order, because Ben&Ben’s keyboardist Pat Lasaten and lead bassist Agnes Reoma are engaged!

On a New Year’s Eve Instagram post, Reoma and Lasaten shared happy snaps and clips of the intimate marriage proposal done inside a car, as well as cute couple shots of them celebrating the moment with a rainbow-themed cake that reads: “Just got enGAYged! Love, The Titas.”

The couple said that the engagement happened in July. “A lot of surprises and blessings happened this 2022 but this is my favorite. Love you forever, Patfly,” Agnes wrote.

Agnes and Pat have been friends since the nine-member folk-pop band’s inception in 2015. The two also put up their own YouTube channel in October 2019 called “Pat & Agnes,” where the “two full-time touring musicians, try vlogging to further exercise their creativity.”

The channel, which has over 35,000 subscribers, features the pair’s “vacations, Q&As, adventures, and vlogs about everything in between.” – Rappler.com