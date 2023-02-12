‘Ang aking mahiwaga’: Ben&Ben’s Miguel Guico marries Karelle Bulan

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Guico of the folk-pop band Ben&Ben tied the knot with girlfriend Karelle Bulan.

The singer shared a photo from their church wedding in an Instagram post on Saturday, February 11, using some lines from the band’s hit song “Araw-Araw” as his caption.

“Umaga na sa ating duyan. Sa hirap at ginhawa, lungkot at ligaya, ikaw ang kasama, ang aking mahiwaga,” he wrote.

The newlyweds were also seen posing for a photo with the rest of the band – Paolo Guico, Poch Barretto, Jam Villanueva, Patricia Lasaten, Agnes Reoma, Toni Muñoz, Keifer Cabugao, and Andrew de Pano.

Paolo, Miguel’s twin brother, also shared more clips from the ceremony, revealing that the wedding took place on Friday, February 10.

“Honored to witness the beginning of this chapter for you two,” Paolo wrote in the caption. “Thank u Migs for teaching me a lot about love. Will look up to you [forever].”

Fellow celebrities such as Moira dela Torre, Jolina Magdangal, and Paolo Valenciano were among those who congratulated the couple.

Ben&Ben is known for their tracks “Maybe The Night,” “Kathang Isip,” “Leaves,” and “Kuwaderno,” among others. – Rappler.com