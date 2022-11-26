‘Dear Evan Hansen’ stars Ben Platt, Noah Galvin are engaged

The actors are tying the knot after more than two years together

MANILA, Philippines – Actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, best known for their portrayals of Evan Hansen in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, are now engaged!

Ben Platt confirmed the engagement in a recent Instagram post by sharing a set of photos, including one of the two embracing, with the caption, “He agreed to hang out forever.”

Galvin then made a post on his own account with the same image set alongside the caption, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

Both Platt and Galvin are movie, television, and theater actors who are best known for playing the titular character Evan Hansen in the 2015 Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen. Platt originated the role during the musical’s debut on Broadway in December 2016 up until November 2017. He was then succeeded by Galvin, who played the part for two months. Platt also starred in the 2021 film version directed by Stephen Chbosky.

Their relationship has been publicly known ever since Galvin confirmed that the two were dating on the Little Known Facts podcast in May 2020. Platt gave further context to the two’s decision to get together on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June 2021, stating that they “[have been] friends for like five years, and right before the pandemic, [they] finally decided to really give it a real shot.”

Platt is an American actor and singer popular for his role in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, and in musicals such as The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen. Platt won Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan Hansen during the 2017 Tony Awards.

NGalvin is known for playing Dr. Asher Wolke in the television series The Good Doctor and Kenny O’Neal in The Real O’Neals. Much like Platt, Galvin has performed in various musicals including Les Misérables, Treasure Island, and Dear Evan Hansen. – with reports by Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.