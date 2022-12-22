Bettinna Carlos gives birth to second child

MANILA, Philippines – Bettinna Carlos and her husband Mikki Eduardo welcomed the newest addition to their family: a baby girl named Amina Elizabeth.

In an Instagram post on December 21, Bettinna shared a photo of the newborn, saying in the caption that she was born on December 12.

“Sorry for the late introduction. I had to stay a little longer in the hospital. But now I am fully well and as you can see, VERY healthy!” Bettinna said, writing as Amina.

Amina is Bettinna’s rainbow baby, born after the actress suffered a miscarriage in January.

The baby is Bettinna’s second child, and her first with Mikki. She also has a daughter, Amanda, from a previous relationship. She and Mikki married in December 2020. – Rappler.com