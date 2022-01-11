Betty White’s cause of death confirmed

MANILA, Philippines – The cause of actress Betty White’s death on December 31, 2021 has been confirmed by her agent and her death certificate, according to US media.

Betty’s agent and good friend Jeff Witjas said that the The Golden Girls star “died peacefully in her sleep at home” in Los Angeles. According to the death certificate obtained by E! News and CNN, the Los Angeles County department cited the official cause of death as a “cerebrovascular accident” or a stroke, which Betty suffered six days before her death. This is when there is a loss of blood flow to the brain, due to blood clots or broken blood vessels.

In an interview with Associated Press, Witjas debunked rumors that Betty’s death was due to a COVID-19 booster she allegedly received three days before her death. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived. She did not have the booster three days before she died,” Witjas said, addressing the falsified quote. He also added that she had no prior diagnosed illness.

Betty was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. She recently told PEOPLE that she was “so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

White won Best Supporting Actress Emmys for her role on the The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1975 and 1976.

She won another Emmy in 1986 for The Golden Girls, a sitcom about four older women living together in Miami that featured an age demographic rarely highlighted on American television. White also was nominated for an Emmy six other times for her portrayal of the widowed Rose Nylund, a sweet, naive, and ditzy Midwesterner on the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992 and was one of the top-rated series of its time.

She starred in the 1945 short film Time to Kill and as Mrs. Delores Bickerman in Lake Placid. She also appeared in the 2009 romcom The Proposal with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. – Rappler.com