Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift among America’s richest self-made women – Forbes 

MANILA, Philippines – Singers Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift have made it to America’s Richest Self-Made Women of 2023.

On Thursday, June 1, Forbes released the list of the USA’s “most successful women entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers.”

Rihanna, with a net worth of $1.4 billion and a self-made score of 10 landed in the 20th spot. While she has not released an album since 2016’s ANTI, the singer and entrepreneur has been busy with her cosmetics brand Fenty and the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

In November 2022, she released her first song in five years, “Lift Me Up,” for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She then performed in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February 2023. The “We Found Love” singer was also Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire of 2022.

Taylor Swift took the 34th spot in the list, with a reported net worth of $740 million and also a self-made score of eight.

She has been working to re-record and release her older music in order to regain ownership rights, starting with the 2008 album Fearless in April 2021. The artist has since released a re-recording of 2012’s Red, and three editions of her latest album Midnights.

She is also currently on The Eras Tour, which started in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023, and is set to release the Taylor’s Version of Speak Now on July 7.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé ranked 48th on the list with a net worth of $540 million and a self-made score of eight. She released her seventh solo album Renaissance in July 2022 and kicked off the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden in May 2023.

Forbes reported that the majority of the singer’s net worth comes from her 33-year career as a solo artist and as a member of the group Destiny’s Child. She also founded the athleisure line Ivy Park in 2014.

Other celebrities on the list’s top 50 include Oprah Winfrey at 13, Kim Kardashian at 21, Kylie Jenner at 38, and Madonna at 45.

Diane Hendricks, cofounder of the ABC Supply company, topped the list with her $15-billion net worth.

Forbes’ self-made score ranges from 1 to 10, with 1 representing someone who has only inherited their wealth and hasn’t actively worked to maintain or grow it. A score of 10 indicates having worked from poverty or the lower middle class to gain wealth. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.