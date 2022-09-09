Bianca del Rio sets date for Manila show

BIANCA DEL RIO. The drag queen is heading to Manila.

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 6 winner tackles pandemic life in her latest show

MANILA, Philippines – Queen of Mean Bianca Del Rio is bringing her show Unsanitized to Manila.

The show will be held on October 11 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Tickets sales via Ticketworld opened on September 9, with prices ranging from P3,090 to P11,330.

In Unsanitized, Bianca takes on life in the pandemic and all the struggles it brings. She also tackles celebrities, the LGBTQ+ community, and her fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni.

Bianca rose to fame as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6, where she won over audiences with her biting brand of snarky humor.

She last performed in Manila in 2019. – Rappler.com