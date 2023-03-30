LOOK: Bianca King welcomes 1st child 

MOTHER. Bianca King poses with her first child.

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca King has given birth to her first child with husband Ralph Wintle.

In an Instagram reel posted on Wednesday, March 29, the actress shared a video compilation of her flaunting her baby bump at 32 weeks, 36 weeks, and 46 weeks, before ending the video with a clip of her carrying her newborn baby.

“Still pregnant, just kidding,” she captioned the post. “I wish I shot myself at 41 weeks because I was so big but I was too lazy.”

Bianca has yet to reveal the baby’s name and exact birth date.

Fellow celebrities such as Michelle Madrigal and Iza Calzado left congratulatory messages for Bianca in her post.

Days before Bianca’s announcement, sister-in-law Iza introduced her daughter Deia Amihan on social media,

Bianca is known for her roles in GMA’s Mulawin and Luna Blanca, and ABS-CBN’s Pusong Ligaw and Halik. In August 2020, she announced that she was moving to Sydney and “starting a new chapter.”

Bianca and Ralph tied the knot in June 2021. They first confirmed their relationship in August 2019. They announced Bianca’s pregnancy in August 2022. – Rappler.com