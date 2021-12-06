BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Min Hyo-rin welcome first child

PARENTS. BIGBANG's Taeyang and actress Min Hyo-rin welcome their first child.

MANILA, Philippines – Taeyang of K-pop group BIGBANG and South Korean actress Min Hyo-rin are now parents!

According to reports by South Korean entertainment portals Soompi and Koreaboo, Taeyang’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news on Monday, December 6.

“It’s true that Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin welcomed the birth of their baby boy,” the agency was quoted as saying. No other details, such as his name or birthdate, were given.

Taeyang, whose real name is Dong Young-bae, married Hyo-rin in February 2018, is the first BIGBANG member to become a father.

The two first met in 2014 while filming Taeyang’s “1AM” music video. They confirmed their relationship in 2015 and got engaged in 2017.

Taeyang, 33, and Hyo-rin, 35, first announced their pregnancy in September 2021. – Rappler.com