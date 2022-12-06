BTS’ Jin’s enlistment will have no official event – BIGHIT Music

The agency also asks fans to refrain from visiting the enlistment site

MANILA, Philippines – BIGHIT Music shared an update on BTS member Jin’s upcoming enlistment, saying that no official event will be held on the day of his recruitment.

In a Weverse notice on Tuesday, December 6, the label emphasized that the “entrance ceremony is a time observed by military personnel and their families only.” They also asked fans to refrain from visiting the site.

“Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” they continued.

The agency did not specify the start of Jin’s enlistment date nor his recruit training center.

Jin, who turned 30 on Sunday, December 4, is the first BTS member to enlist in the military. It was in October when BIGHIT Music first confirmed that the group will fulfill their mandatory military service – ending a months-long exemption debate.

“[Jin] will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans,” the label said then.

BIGHIT Music then asked fans for their “continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service.”

Ostensibly the biggest K-pop group in the world, BTS made their debut in June 2013. Meanwhile, Jin released his single “The Astronaut” in October. – Rappler.com