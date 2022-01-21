Bill Hader, Anna Kendrick ‘secretly dating’ for over a year – reports

COUPLE. Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have reportedly been dating for more than a year.

The former 'SNL' comedian and 'Pitch Perfect' star got to know each other while filming 2019's Disney+ holiday film 'Noelle'

MANILA, Philippines – Former Saturday Night Live comedian Bill Hader and Oscar-nominated Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick have been “secretly dating” for over a year now, according to US media.

PEOPLE, US Weekly, and E! News have confirmed the news with their respective sources, saying that Bill, 43, and Anna, 36, bonded while co-starring in the 2019 Disney+ holiday film, Noelle.

“They were both single at the same time. They’re really into each other and make each other laugh a lot. They’re keeping their relationship private, but friends close to them know,” US Weekly’s source said. They had already met years ago, with Anna hosting SNL in 2014, but only got to know each other better after Noelle.

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy,” PEOPLE quoted a source as saying.

The Tony-nominated Into The Woods singer is reportedly close to Hader’s three daughters – Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7 – whom he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey. Bill and Maggie were married from 2006 to 2018.

The Emmy-nominated Barry star last dated The O.C.’s Rachel Bilson. The two came out as a couple at the Golden Globes ceremony in January 2020, and split six months after, in July. Bill and Rachel co-starred in the 2013 romcom, The To Do List, which Bill’s ex-wife Maggie directed.

Anna has been romantically linked with filmmaker Edgar Wright, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and cinematographer Ben Richardson in the past. – Rappler.com