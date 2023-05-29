‘Let women exist’: Billie Eilish slams comments criticizing her fashion choices

MANILA, Philippines – Seven-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish has had enough of people criticizing her fashion choices.

In a series of Instagram stories on Saturday, May 27, the recording artist clapped back at a few comments that called her a “sellout” for embracing more feminine styles lately.

In the now-expired posts, she highlighted the fact that she has been “absolutely obliterated” during the first five years of her career for dressing boyish. On top of this, she has been constantly told that she would appear hotter if she “acted like a woman.”

Eilish, 21, first gained recognition in 2015 at the age of 13 for her song Ocean Eyes. She is known for her signature style of loose, baggy outfits which she explained – in a video from Calvin Klein in May 2019 – was specifically crafted to deflect attention away from her body.

However, an interview with Elle in September 2021 revealed that on the rare occasion that she chooses to wear more form-fitting clothes, the singer is met with disapproval. She admitted to losing 100,000 followers on Instagram following a post wearing a corset top that showed more of her skin than her usual OOTD.

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I [apparently] changed and am a sellout,” Eilish said, calling out a few comments on her Instagram which ask “what happened to her” after the recent shift in style.

“I can be both…. Let women exist!” she continued. “Did you know that women are multifaceted? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things.”

The pop star also aired out her frustrations about how “totally unheard of” and “insane” it is to “express yourself differently at different times.” She ended the series of stories by calling the people behind the “sellout” comments “women-hating weirdos.”

Billie Eilish released her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March 2019. It received Grammy wins under the categories Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year in 2020.

She recently called it quits with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherfood after seven months of dating. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.