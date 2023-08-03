Confirmed! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are dating

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The stars' agencies say the two are 'getting to know each other with positive feelings'

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official: South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun and BLACKPINK member Jisoo are in a relationship.

The stars’ respective agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, confirmed the news to Korean media on Thursday, August 3.

A Soompi report, quoted the couple’s labels as saying, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings.”

“We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth,” they added.

The confirmation came after Korean entertainment news website Dispatch shared photos of the two celebrities meeting up at Jisoo’s home.

Ahn Bo-hyun, 35, is best known for his roles in the Korean series Yumi’s Cells, Itaewon Class, and See You in My 19th Life.

Meanwhile, Jisoo, 28, made her debut as a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK in 2016. She made her solo debut with the EP ME in March.

Outside of music, Jisoo has also ventured into acting. Her acting debut was through a cameo role in the 2015 series The Producers, while she landed her first leading role in the 2021 drama Snowdrop. – Rappler.com