BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae-in remember late ‘Snowdrop’ actress Kim Mi-soo

'Snowdrop' was Kim Mi-soo's last finished project before she passed away

MANILA, Philippines – Snowdrop lead stars Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo took to social media to pay tribute to their late co-star Kim Mi-soo.

Mi-soo, who plays student activist Yeo Jung-min in the series, passed away on January 5 at the Korean age of 31. (Her international age is 30 years old. Koreans consider a year in the womb as counting towards their age, so everyone is one year old at birth.)

Jisoo shared photos of them together on set, captioning the post: “My beloved Room 207.” In Snowdrop, Jisoo and Mi-soo played characters who were roommates.

Hae-in also uploaded pictures showing him with Mi-soo, Jisoo and other actors from the drama.

Set during the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea, Snowdrop follows the story of two university students who fall in love as their country goes through a political upheaval. It airs in South Korea via JBTC, but also streams in certain regions via Disney+.

Snowdrop was Mi-soo’s last finished project before her death. She made her acting debut in 2018’s Lipstick Revolution and also appeared in K-Dramas Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), Into the Ring (2020), The School Nurse Files, Kyungmi’s World (2019), and Yumi’s Cells (2021).

Mi-soo was working on the Disney+ series Sixth Sense Kiss when she passed away. The drama’s production was paused following the news of her death. – Rappler.com