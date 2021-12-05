BLACKPINK’s Lisa recovers from COVID-19

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie have also minimized their activities after testing negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – YG Entertainment confirmed on Saturday, December 4 that BLACKPINK’s Lisa has now recovered from COVID-19.

According to a Soompi report, Lisa’s agency released a statement to announce that the celebrity had been released from self-quarantine after she had been “deemed clinically recovered from COVID-19.”

“Government health authorities have clinically determined that Lisa, who has been receiving at-home treatment, is no longer at risk of spreading the virus,” the agency was quoted as saying.

Lisa tested positive for COVID-19 on November 24.

YG Entertainment also added that because the remaining BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie, have already completed their vaccinations, they were only “categorized as candidates for active monitoring who did not need to go into quarantine.”

The agency added that despite the rest of the group testing negative for COVID-19, they also minimized their outside activities as a precautionary measure. YG Entertainment said that only “unavoidable scheduled appointments for work purposes” remain.

The label also expressed gratitude to BLACKPINK’s fans who sent their well wishes for Lisa and the entire group.

“We would like to thank the fans who have been worrying and all the healthcare professionals who are currently working hard to fight COVID-19, and we would be grateful if you cheered on BLACKPINK, who will greet you again in good health. We will continue to make the health and safety of our artists and employees our top priority,” it said. – Rappler.com