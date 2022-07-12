BLACKPINK is holding its first-ever in-game concert in PUBG Mobile

BLACKPINK will be the first-ever K-pop act to hold an in-game concert!

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK in your battlegrounds! K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to hold an in-game concert in the battle royale game PUBG (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile, the group announced on its official social media accounts on Tuesday, July 12.

The concert, titled The Virtual, will be held from July 22 to 23 and July 29 to 30 in North and South America. Meanwhile, the rest of the world can catch the girl group from July 23 to 24 and July 30 to 31.

“In addition to the members’ three-dimensional avatars, the three-dimensional sounds, and performances will come to life through the high-quality technology of the game production company PUBGM,” a YG Entertainment representative said, according to a translated Soompi report.

BLACKPINK will also perform a special track at the in-game PUBG Mobile concert. This event makes them the first-ever K-pop act to hold a concert of its kind.

The group previously collaborated with the battle royale game in 2021 where players could complete special missions to rack up points to obtain special in-game BLACKPINK items.

BLACKPINK is a four-member K-pop girl group composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They debuted under YG Entertainment on August 8, 2016, with the single album SQUARE ONE that featured the tracks “WHISTLE” and “BOOMBAYAH.”

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, better known as PUBG Mobile, is a mobile battle royale game developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.