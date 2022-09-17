Blake Lively expecting 4th child with Ryan Reynolds

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting again!

US media reported that the Gossip Girl star is said to be pregnant with her fourth child with Deadpool actor Reynolds. The actress was also spotted showing off her growing baby bump in a glittery-gold mini dress during the red carpet of Forbes Power Women’s Summit in Lincoln Center, New York City on Thursday, September 16.

A source confirmed to US Weekly that the “truly glowing” Lively is “relieved that the secret is out,” and that she “loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement.”

Lively, 35, and Reynolds, 45, share three daughters together – James, 7; Inez, 5; and Betty, 2. They have kept their children out of the public eye. They started dating in 2011 and wed in 2012.

The baby news comes a year after The Adam Project star announced that he would take a break from making films to “create a little bit more space” for his family. – Rappler.com