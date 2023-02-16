Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome 4th child 

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are now parents of four!

According to a PEOPLE report on Wednesday, February 15, the couple said they were “excited” about the newest addition to their family.

“Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great,” a source was quoted as saying.

The actress has low-key confirmed that she has given birth through a Super Bowl-themed Instagram post on February 12. The photos showed her no longer having a baby bump while posing with husband Ryan and Ryan’s mother.

The couple has yet to reveal their baby’s name and gender.

Blake, 35, and Ryan, 45, also share three daughters together – James, 7; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3. They have kept their children out of the public eye.

They started dating in 2011, wed in 2012, and announced their fourth pregnancy in September 2022. – Rappler.com