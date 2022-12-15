Boy Abunda signs new contract with GMA Network

The veteran talk show host returns to the network after decades with ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran talk show host Boy Abunda has signed a new contract with GMA Network, returning to the network where he started his career in 1994.

GMA made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, sharing photos of the contract signing where network execs Lilybeth Rasonable and Janine Piad-Nacar were also present.

“Welcome home, Kapuso!” GMA said in the caption of one of their posts.

Known as the “King of Talk,” Boy got his break as the host of the 1994 GMA talk show Show & Tell, and the 1995 entertainment news show Startalk alongside his long-time co-host Kris Aquino.

He then transferred to ABS-CBN, where he hosted the iconic talk show The Buzz from 1999 to 2015.

In recent years, he has been hosting interviews on his own YouTube channel, speaking to everyone from actors, to musicians, to athletes, to politicians. – Rappler.com