‘Boys Over Flowers’ star Kim Hyun-joong is getting married

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer and actor Kim Hyun-joong is set to wed his non-showbiz partner.

According to a Soompi report, the 35-year-old celebrity personally made the announcement before fans during his “What I Want To Say” concert on Sunday, February 27 at the Gurumare Theater in Seoul.

“I’m not sure how to say this. I have decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has stayed by my side through my most difficult and exhausting time,” he was quoted as saying. Kim did not disclose details about his partner or their relationship.

Addressing his supporters, he continued, “It was your love and support during my darkest days that I was able to take courage and embark on the second half of my life. I felt I would regret it all my life if I only expressed myself through words, considering the infinite love and support I’ve received from fans, so I wanted to take this opportunity at this concert to share this news.”

Kim’s agency, Henecia, also released a statement to confirm the news, saying that the couple has decided against holding a ceremony.

“Since his future spouse is not a celebrity, we have been cautious in releasing the news, so we ask for people’s understanding and also that people refrain from excessive speculation. Their precious relationship began during a difficult time and are now taking their cautious first steps toward their shared life together,” it said.

Kim Hyun-joong debuted as a member of K-pop group SS501 in 2005. As an actor, he rose to fame for his roles in the series Boys Over Flowers and Playful Kiss. – Rappler.com