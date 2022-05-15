Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her ‘miracle baby’

PREGNANT. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

'This is a devastating time for any parent,' says Britney

Singer Britney Spears on Saturday, May 14, posted on her Instagram about the death of her ‘miracle baby,’ about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari.

Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

“This is a devastating time for any parent,” says Spears in a joint statement with Asghari. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

The couple also asked for privacy during this difficult moment. In the comments section, Asghari told Spears: “We will have a miracle soon.”

Spears, 40, announced her pregnancy and marriage with Asghari, 28, in an April 11 Instagram post. They got engaged in September 2021.

Spears is a mother of two teenage boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, from her previous marriage with singer Kevin Federline. – with additional reports from Ysa Abad/Rappler.com