Britney Spears objects to paying $600K for her mother’s lawyers

BRITNEY SPEARS. The singer was freed from her years-long conservatorship in November 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Five months after ending the court-appointed conservatorship under her father Jamie, Britney Spears objects to her mother Lynne’s request to pay legal fees following the conservatorship battle.

According to a Page Six report, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart went to court on Wednesday, April 6 asking to deny her mother’s petition to collect $600K from her daughter for her attorney’s fees.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six, Rosengart argued that “there is no legal authority supporting the [Lynne’s] petition” and “Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family.”

Rosengart added that “for at least a decade [Lynne] resided in a large, expensive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously — and generously — paid Lynne Spears’ utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs and maintenance, totaling approximately $1.7 million.”

Britney’s mother was also a “third party” in the conservatorship battle, therefore there was “no legal basis for placing [Britney] in the middle of it.”

Her lawyer also argued that Britney’s father Jamie “had a long history of financial mismanagement,” and collected more than $6 million when he was conservator of Britney’s estate.

In a Variety report, Lynne filed the petition in November 2021 as she and her attorneys helped the pop superstar to free herself from what “she saw as a very controlling existence.”

The hearing of the petition happened on Wednesday afternoon, but there was no decision yet regarding her mother’s legal fees. The continuation of hearings will happen in July to talk about other issues and Lynne’s petition.

In February 2022, Britney secured a landmark deal with Simon & Schuster publishing house for her tell-all memoir, featuring her thoughts on living under her 13-year conservatorship and her music career. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

