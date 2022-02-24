Britney Spears to write own tell-all book

The upcoming memoir with Simon & Schuster will feature the pop icon's thoughts on living under her 13-year conservatorship

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning pop star Britney Spears has secured a landmark deal with Simon & Schuster publishing house for her tell-all memoir, months after ending the court-appointed conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears.

The memoir will recount the singer’s tumultuous life under the spotlight – from her strained relationship with her family, her music career, and the controversial conservatorship that lasted 13 years and spurred the #FreeBritney movement. Page Six has shared that the tell-all book deal is worth $15 million (or P770,220,000 million).

The 40-year-old singer wanted to release her own memoir after her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her own, Things I Should Have Said, last month. According to reports, Britney was angry about Jamie making false claims about her, and wants to air her side to the story.

Simon & Schuster did not yet reveal the deal terms. The publishing house secured the rights to the book after winning a bidding war with various publications.

Britney regained control of her life, money, and estate on November 12, 2021 after a Los Angeles superior court judge ended her 13 years of conservatorship. In August, her father Jamie Spears agreed to step down from his 13-year role as conservator. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern and Lifestyle & Entertainment section.