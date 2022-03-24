BTS’ J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19

The South Korean idol is currently in self-quarantine and only suffering from a sore throat

MANILA, Philippines – BTS member J-Hope has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced on Thursday, March 24.

In a statement posted on the WeVerse platform, the group’s management revealed that the idol suffered from a sore throat and visited the hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23. His results, released on Thursday morning, turned out positive.

They also said that J-Hope has already completed his three rounds of vaccines, and is not experiencing any symptoms aside from the sore throat. He is being treated at home while under quarantine.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid J-Hope in his speedy recovery,” the statement continued.

BIGHIT MUSIC also assured fans that J-Hope will be joining the scheduled group activities for April once he fully recovers. BTS is set to fly to the US soon, where they will hold four live concerts.

The 28-year-old singer is the sixth member of the septet to test positive for COVID-19 in the past four months. Members Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin, and V were all confirmed to have been infected and then recovered. Only the youngest member, Jungkook, has not contracted the virus. – Rappler.com