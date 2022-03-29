BTS’ Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19 in Las Vegas

JUNGKOOK. The K-pop idol is the seventh member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19.

BIGHIT MUSIC is also talking to the Grammy organizers on Jungkook's participation following his diagnosis

MANILA, Philippines – BTS member Jungkook was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28, upon his arrival in the United States, his agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced.

In a statement released on the Weverse platform on Tuesday, March 29, the label said that Jungkook experienced slight discomfort in his throat after arriving in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 27, Sunday. He promptly took a rapid PCR test and a standard PCR test whose results returned positive.

The 24-year-old singer flew to the USA in preparation for BTS’ Grammy Awards performance on Sunday, April 3. His agency, however, did not provide any definite details on how this will affect the idol’s participation in the upcoming events of BTS.

“Jungkook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer,” the agency said in the statement.

All members of BTS have acquired the COVID-19 virus. Members Jin, SUGA, RM, Jimin, and Taehyung, have all recovered from the virus, while J-Hope is still in recovery.

BTS is also set to have a four-day concert in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.