BTS’ SUGA recovers from COVID-19

Two other BTS members, RM and Jin, have also tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Big Hit Music confirmed on Monday, January 3 that BTS member SUGA has now recovered from COVID-19.

According to a Soompi report, SUGA’s agency released a statement to announce that the celebrity has made a “full recovery from COVID-19, and his quarantine has concluded as of today (January 3) at noon.”

SUGA tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24 and had been receiving treatment from his home for the past 10 days. Following this, the agency said that the BTS member will now be able to return to his daily activities.

“SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home,” the agency was quoted as saying.

Big Hit Music then thanked the fans who have sent their well wishes for Suga and the entire group. “We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines.”

Aside from SUGA, members RM and Jin have also tested positive for COVID-19. BTS is currently on a break over the holidays – their first time off since 2019. Rappler.com