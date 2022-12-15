BTS’ Suga to reportedly enlist in military as social service agent

BIGHIT Music, meanwhile, emphasizes that the members will serve the military 'according to their own plans'

MANILA, Philippines – Following the start of Jin’s military service, Suga will be the second member of K-pop boy group BTS to enlist in the military, with South Korean media reporting that the rapper will carry out his duties as a social service agent.

The Korea Herald cited unidentified “military and music industry sources” in its report, saying that Suga will be assigned as a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier.

BIGHIT Music on Tuesday, December 13, responded to the reports, emphasizing that the “BTS members plan to serve the military sequentially according to their own plans.”

“It is difficult to confirm the artist’s personal information,” they were quoted as saying, according to a Soompi report.

While there’s no confirmation about Suga’s enlistment, fans have speculated that his assignment as a social service agent might be due to the surgery he got in 2020 after he tore his shoulder labrum.

At the time, the agency said in a statement that Suga decided to receive surgery “in preparation for his mandatory military service as well as his career afterwards.”

According to an Asia News Network article, being a social service agent is an alternative to the active-duty military in South Korea “for those deemed unfit to serve as soldiers in a military base due to a number of factors such as health, financial difficulties, and family situation.”

The 29-year-old rapper is expected to enlist in the military in 2023, following Jin who entered the camp on December 13.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to do military service of about two years, but the law was revised in 2019 to let globally recognized K-pop stars delay their enlistment until the age of 30.

It was in October when BIGHIT Music first confirmed that BTS will fulfill their mandatory military service – ending a months-long exemption debate. The group is expected to reunite in 2025 after pursuing individual projects. – Rappler.com