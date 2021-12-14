BTS’ V sets 2 new Guinness World Records with his Instagram followers

NEW MILESTONE. BTS member V holds the world record for the fastest to reach 1M and 20M Instagram followers.

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop global sensation BTS almost broke the internet when they announced their personal Instagram accounts, and member V’s Guinness World Records (yes, plural) prove it.

On December 6, the South Korean act surprised their followers with the announcement that all seven members of the group now had personal Instagram accounts, each of which was already verified by the platform.

nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram 💜@BTS_twt @bts_bighit — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 13, 2021

On Monday, December 13, Guinness World Records confirmed that BTS’ V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, had broken the world record for the fastest time to reach one million and 10 million followers on Instagram.

According to Guinness, V racked up one million followers in just 43 minutes, and reached 10 million in four hours and 52 minutes.

As of this writing, V, and all of the BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook – now have over 20 million followers each.

Before V, the Guinness World Record for the fastest to reach one million Instagram followers was held by K-pop group NCT member Taeil. Taeil reached the feat in one hour and 45 minutes in July 2021.

Other record holders for this category include Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, athlete David Beckham, and Pope Francis. – Rappler.com