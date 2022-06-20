Bugoy Cariño admits considering aborting his baby with EJ Laure

Bugoy also addresses the issue of him being a minor when he started his relationship with EJ

MANILA, Philippines – Bugoy Cariño admitted that he and his partner, volleyball player EJ Laure, initially thought of having their child aborted, saying that he was scared of how being a teenage father would affect his career.

In an interview with Karen Davila released on Saturday, June 18, the actor-dancer recalled that he was at the peak of his showbiz career when he found out that EJ was pregnant. At the time, he was only 16 years old while EJ was 21.

Play Video

“Mahirap po kasi sa akin, nawala lahat nang mga gusto kong gawin.… Nagbago po talaga ang buhay ko simula noong naging tatay ako (It was really hard for me because I lost everything I wanted to do.… My life really changed since I became a father),” he said.

He added, “Yun ‘yung time na parang ‘yung career ko is pataas na nang pataas so parang na-confuse ako sa sarili ko. Naisip ko na parang ang aga pala talaga. Nawala lahat sa akin.” (That was the time when my career was taking off, so I got confused. I thought that it really happened way too early. I lost everything.)

Bugoy then disclosed that they considered having their child aborted. “Bata pa ako noon, hindi ko alam na buhay na pala ‘yung mawawala kapag ipinalaglag mo…. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, o sige, para lang mabalik ‘yung career ko. Alang-alang sa family ko para makatulong ako talaga nang sobra at para maibalik ‘yung shows na ibinigay sa akin, ‘yung tiwala sa akin ng [ABS-CBN]…. Sige, ipalaglag na lang,” he said.

(I was still young back then and I didn’t realize that doing it would mean losing a life. So I agreed to it, just to bring back my career and the shows that I lost, so that I could help my family and that [ABS-CBN] could trust me again.)

After a conversation with his father, Bugoy said that he eventually realized pushing through with the abortion would be the biggest sin he would ever commit in his life. Meanwhile, Bugoy’s partner, EJ, had to temporarily stop playing volleyball when the couple agreed to keep the child.

Bugoy also addressed the issue regarding him being a minor when he started his relationship with EJ, who already was an adult at that time, saying that it was his choice to not press charges against her.

“Nakikita ko po ‘yung mga sinasabi ng mga tao na dapat kasuhan si EJ, kasi nga minor ako. Hindi naman po sila ‘yung magkakaso eh, dapat ako ‘yung magkakaso kay EJ kasi ako ‘yung minor. Pero pinili ko na, gusto ko maging masaya na lang. Gusto ko na maging parte ng buhay ko si EJ…. Sobrang mahal ko si EJ.” he said.

(I am aware of people’s comments saying I should file a case against EJ because I was a minor. But they’re not the one who should press charges, I should be the one doing that because I was the minor [in the relationship]. But I’ve decided to just choose to be happy with EJ. I want her to be part of my life. I really love her.)

He added, “Hindi ako masisisi ng tao. Hindi masisisi si EJ ng mga tao kung bakit hindi namin napigilan ang sarili. Ako po talaga ang may gusto kay EJ. Kaya sabi ko sa kanya, ‘wag mo na pansinin. Pagdating naman ng panahon, wala na ‘yan eh. Magbabago na din isip nila.”

(People can’t blame me or EJ. I was the one who really liked EJ. That’s why I told her to not mind it. When the time comes, this issue will die down and they’ll change their minds.)

Bugoy and EJ introduced their daughter Scarlet to the public in September 2020 when the Goin’ Bulilit alum celebrated his 18th birthday. – Rappler.com