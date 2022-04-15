LOOK: Cardi B, Offset share first photos of baby boy Wave

The couple also reveal the full name of their youngest son

MANILA, Philippines – Rappers Cardi B and Offset shared the first photos of their newest baby boy, Wave Set Cephus, to the public on Instagram on Thursday, April 14.

The couple welcomed their second child together in September. Offset also also revealed their youngest’s son name, Wave Set Cephus, on Instagram with an adorable snap of a smiling Wave sporting silver chains while enjoying bath time.

Cardi B also shared two photos of baby Wave seated in a carrier wearing a beanie, fur jacket, sneakers, and bling.

Cardi B and Offset announced that they were expecting their second child in June, during the 2021 Bet Awards.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus,in July 2018. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from his previous relationships.

The two artists secretly got married in 2017. Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 but canceled it in November 2020.

Cardi B is known for her hits “WAP,” “I Like It,” and “Bodak Yellow.” Offset is part of group Migos, known for singles “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee”. His solo songs include “Ric Flair Drip” and “Clout” with Cardi B. – Rappler.com