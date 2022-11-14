Carla Abellana admits she’s still in pain after breakup with ex-husband Tom Rodriguez

Carla says she's not ready to talk to Tom just yet: 'At this point, parang hindi ko kakayanin'

MANILA, Philippines – Months after confirming their split, Carla Abellana has opened up about her separation with ex-husband Tom Rodriguez, admitting that she’s still processing being a divorced woman.

“Dahil ang foreign ng divorce and wala kasi sa atin, hindi pina-practice dito kaya parang hindi pa fully nagsi-sink in. Siguro, mas doon pa siya magsi-sink in sa akin kapag siguro dito na ‘yung naproseso at naasikaso at narecognize na siya ng Philippine court,” she said in an interview with Nelson Canlas of 24 Oras.

(Because divorce is foreign to us and we don’t practice it here, it really hasn’t sunk in yet. Maybe I’ll be able to feel it when our case is already processed and recognized by the Philippine court.)

Tom, who’s an American citizen, announced in June that he was able to obtain a divorce decree in the United States, where he is currently staying. However, the ex-couple needs to file recognition of foreign divorce in a Philippine court for the dissolution of their marriage to take effect in the Philippines.

The actress also admitted that she’s still “definitely” hurting because of what happened in their relationship. “I won’t even hesitate to answer and say, ‘Yes, definitely.’ Pain kasi doesn’t disappear overnight,” she said. “Gustuhin mo mang mawala na ‘yung pain (Even if you want the pain to disappear), it’s, in a way, something you can’t control.”

Carla added that it might also take a while for her to heal from the heartbreak: “Ayoko namang sabihing wala (nang pain) kasi hindi din totoo ‘yun. Nandiyan pa and matagal pa siyang proseso,” she said. (I don’t want to say that the pain is gone because it’s not true. It’s there and it’s still a long process.)

She also confessed that she’s not ready to talk to her ex-husband yet if he tries to reconnect with her, disclosing that it was in February when they last saw each other. “At this point, parang hindi ko kakayanin (I don’t think I can handle it). If he calls, hindi ko kakayaning kausapin siya (I won’t be able to talk to him),” she said.

When asked if she still loves Tom, Carla said that she cannot answer with a yes or no: “Yung love naman hindi siya nagdi-disappear, hindi nababawasan ng kusa (Love doesn’t just disappear in a snap.)”

Carla and Tom were married in October 2021 after being together since 2014. Breakup rumors hounded them just months after the nuptials, in February, when fans noticed that they briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Carla also noticeably removed photos of Tom from her Instagram.

In June, Carla opened up about her relationship with Tom, saying she had been “hurt” and “betrayed.” Days after, Tom released a statement announcing his divorce from Carla, saying that “despite all [his] efforts, Carla had already given up on [their] relationship.” – Rappler.com