Carla Abellana reveals divorce with Tom Rodriguez now recognized by PH court

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It was in June 2022 when Tom announced that he was able to obtain a divorce decree in the United States

MANILA, Philippines – Almost two years after former husband Tom Rodriguez obtained a divorce decree in the United States, Carla Abellana confirmed that it has now been recognized by the Philippine court.

“We are divorced,” the actress revealed in the June 28 episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. “Recognized na po ‘yan ng korte, ng local court po natin dito (That’s been recognized by our local court here).”

It can be recalled that Rodriguez, who is an American citizen, flew to the United States in June 2022 after confirming their separation, adding he was also able to obtain a divorce decree there. However, the ex-couple had to file for recognition of foreign divorce in a Philippine court for the dissolution of their marriage to take effect in the Philippines.

In her interview, Abella shared that she and her ex-husband haven’t spoken since, adding that she’d prefer to keep it that way even if she came face-to-face with Rodriguez again. To note, the actor returned to the Philippines in January 2024 after staying in the United States since 2022.

The actress, however, noted that she’s no longer angry at Rodriguez and that she has forgiven him.

When asked whether she’s open to dating anew, Abellana said that she’s not closing any doors. “Whatever comes along the way. We’ll see where it’ll take me,” she added.

Abellana and Rodriguez were married in October 2021 after being together since 2014. Breakup rumors hounded them just months after the nuptials, in February, when fans noticed that they briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In June 2022, Abellana opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez, saying she had been “hurt” and “betrayed.” Days after, the actor released a statement announcing his divorce from his former wife, saying that “despite all [his] efforts, Carla had already given up on [their] relationship.” – Rappler.com