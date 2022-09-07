Carlos Agassi asks for prayers following knee injury

The actor says he is unable to walk or move his leg following the injury

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Agassi has asked for prayers after a knee injury left him unable to walk or move his leg in the meantime.

In an Instagram post on September 6, the actor said he sustained the injury while playing basketball.

“Please pray for me, had a bad landing and my knee gave up and swayed side to side, can’t walk or move my leg. Sana speedy recovery and no need for surgery,” he said.

“Freak accident before my 43rd birthday, I guess I’m retired na from basketball,” he added, while thanking his partner Sarina Yamamoto and his family for helping him. “Can’t believe I can’t stand or walk or bend,” he said.

In the following posts, he shared video updates of his knee 24 hours after being injured.

He also took to his Instagram stories to talk about being stuck in bed and being unable to move on his own.

Known as an actor, Carlos last appeared in the series Bilangin and Bituin sa Langit, and in an episode of the docudrama Imbestigador. He is active on social media, where he regularly posts photos and videos of his workouts. – Rappler.com