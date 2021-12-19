‘Never, ever give up’: Catriona Gray looks back on Miss Universe win

'I'm infinitely proud to have represented and brought pride to my country,' says Catriona

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray took to social media on Friday, December 17 to mark the third anniversary of her Miss Universe win.

To celebrate the milestone, the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder shared on Instagram some never-before-seen photos from her reign. “Crazy to think that three years ago today, my dreams came true. And I’m infinitely proud to have represented and brought pride to my country,” she wrote.

Catriona also admitted that the years since her reign officially ended in December 2019 have been a “rollercoaster.”

“I know I’m not alone in feeling like I’ve lost time. Time with loved ones – lost. Plans have been canceled. Dreams delayed. Collectively, we have faced adversities and challenges,” she said.

But despite these hardships, Catriona wanted to encourage her supporters to continue pursuing their dreams. “Behind every hindrance is an opportunity. Behind every closed door, is one that is set aside, just for you, waiting to be opened. Behind every perceived denial, is a redirection. In God’s perfect time, dreams come true. Please, just never, ever give up in the pursuit of your purpose,” she said.

Catriona, 27, is the Philippines’ fourth Miss Universe titleholder after Pia Wurtzbach, Margie Moran, and Gloria Diaz. She was crowned in Bangkok, Thailand. (READ: Runaway winner: How Catriona Gray won Miss Universe 2018)

After passing the crown to Zozibini Tunzi in 2019, Catriona has focused on her roles as a brand ambassador, advocate, host, and singer. – Rappler.com